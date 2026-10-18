Rebuilding Ancient Rome

Curiosity Original
95% loved this15 episodes4KCC
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Buried forums, vanished doors, and lost arenas rise again in vivid detail.
With striking 3D graphics and expert guidance from Dr. Darius Arya, this series reveals the purpose and architectural significance of ancient Roman buildings. Explore how landmarks such as the Ara Pacis, the Roman Forum, and the Stadium of Domitian were built, transformed, buried, and rediscovered, making each episode a rewarding way to see Rome with deeper understanding.
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