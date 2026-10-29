Big Picture Earth (Natural sound)

Curiosity Original
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Natural sound and 4K visuals reveal twenty extraordinary places on Earth.
Experience a 4K exploration of twenty of the world's most spectacular locations, guided by the power of natural sound. This series invites you to slow down, observe closely, and appreciate the scale, texture, and atmosphere of each environment. Sign up to immerse yourself in a visually rich portrait of Earth that rewards focused watching.
Episode guide20 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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