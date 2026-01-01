New digs, ancient logbooks, and bold experiments rethink how the pyramids rose.
Fresh discoveries at Giza, Wadi El Jarf, Hatnub, and Aswan reveal how Khufu's builders organized labor, moved stone, and sourced vital materials. Filmed archaeological experiments test ancient tools and transport methods in real time, turning old theories into evidence you can weigh for yourself. Sign up to see how new clues reshape one of history's greatest engineering feats.
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Frequently asked questions
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Pyramid Builders: New Clues is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
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