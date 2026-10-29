Cornfield Shipwreck

Curiosity Original
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A lost steamboat rises from beneath a Kansas cornfield.
See how amateur historians uncovered the Steamboat Arabia 45 feet below a Kansas cornfield and revealed one of America's best-preserved shipwrecks. Through remarkably intact frontier goods, the film paints a vivid picture of western expansion and the risks that shaped life on the American frontier.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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