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Cornfield Shipwreck

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A lost steamboat rises from beneath a Kansas cornfield.

See how amateur historians uncovered the Steamboat Arabia 45 feet below a Kansas cornfield and revealed one of America's best-preserved shipwrecks. Through remarkably intact frontier goods, the film paints a vivid picture of western expansion and the risks that shaped life on the American frontier.

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