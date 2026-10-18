Egtved Girl

96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A Bronze Age girl's grave reveals a life of astonishing movement.
Discover how scientists reconstructed the final 15 months of a young woman buried near Egtved, Denmark, using remarkably preserved remains and new analysis. As her long-distance travels come into focus, the film opens a vivid window onto Bronze Age society, status, and belief, rewarding viewers with a mystery that grows more compelling scene by scene.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free