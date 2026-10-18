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Egtved Girl

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A Bronze Age girl's grave reveals a life of astonishing movement.

Discover how scientists reconstructed the final 15 months of a young woman buried near Egtved, Denmark, using remarkably preserved remains and new analysis. As her long-distance travels come into focus, the film opens a vivid window onto Bronze Age society, status, and belief, rewarding viewers with a mystery that grows more compelling scene by scene.

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