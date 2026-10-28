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Bronze Age

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Where bronze forged cities, empires, war, and a mysterious collapse.

Explore how bronze transformed scattered settlements into urban societies linked by trade, writing, and power. Across the Mediterranean, Mesopotamia, Egypt, and the Aegean, this series reveals how new technologies and expanding networks reshaped daily life, diplomacy, and warfare. Stay with it to see why such sophisticated civilizations ultimately fell apart.

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3 episodes

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