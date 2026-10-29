Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Butterfly Effect (Season 3)

94% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Where tiny turning points reshape empires, wars, and the fate of nations.

Explore the decisive moments when history could have gone another way, from World War II battlefields to ancient rivalries, colonial conflicts, and great voyages of discovery. Through vivid 3D reconstructions and counterfactual analysis, this season reveals how a single event can redirect the future. Sign up to experience history as a chain of choices with world-changing consequences.

Episode guide

13 episodes

Love Butterfly Effect (Season 3)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Butterfly Effect (Season 3), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.