Butterfly Effect (Season 3)

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Where tiny turning points reshape empires, wars, and the fate of nations.
Explore the decisive moments when history could have gone another way, from World War II battlefields to ancient rivalries, colonial conflicts, and great voyages of discovery. Through vivid 3D reconstructions and counterfactual analysis, this season reveals how a single event can redirect the future. Sign up to experience history as a chain of choices with world-changing consequences.
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