The Origami Code

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How folded paper shapes robots, medicine, aircraft, and even the cosmos.
See how origami moves from art into mathematics, engineering, medicine, and nanotechnology as researchers study nature's folding rules. From deployable structures and micro-robots to insights into proteins, DNA, and the universe, this film reveals why folding has become a powerful scientific tool. Sign up to watch ideas you know transformed into discoveries you will want to follow.
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