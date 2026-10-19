The Indifferent Amazing Universe

Curiosity Original
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Where modern physics meets humanity's search for meaning in a creatorless cosmos.
Modern physics reframes our place in the cosmos, from the Big Bang and dark energy to a universe that may need no creator at all. Along the way, this film examines what purpose, mortality, and consciousness mean when science strips away the supernatural. Sign up to engage with ideas that make every moment feel more vivid and consequential.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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