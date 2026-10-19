Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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When space-time ripples, a new way of seeing the universe begins.
See how Einstein's prediction of gravitational waves was finally confirmed, and why that discovery transformed astrophysics. This episode explains the science behind these ripples in space-time, the instrument built to detect them, and what they may reveal about black holes and the universe's earliest moments. Sign up to watch a breakthrough that changes how we observe reality.
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