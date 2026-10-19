Gravitational Waves: Rewinding Time

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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When space-time trembles, a new window opens onto the universe.
See how faint ripples from a black hole merger three billion light years away reached Earth and confirmed a century-old prediction from Einstein. This episode reveals how LIGO measures disturbances smaller than a proton and why gravitational waves could one day let us probe the universe's earliest moments.
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