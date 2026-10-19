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Exoplanets

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Seven Earth-sized worlds around TRAPPIST-1 bring the search for life into focus.

See how NASA's Spitzer telescope helped confirm seven Earth-sized planets orbiting the nearby star TRAPPIST-1, including three in the habitable zone. This episode breaks down how scientists measure size, mass, orbit, and potential composition, revealing why these worlds are reshaping our view of planets beyond the solar system. Sign up to watch the discovery unfold.

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