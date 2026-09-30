Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Space Phenomena

92% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

New telescopes reveal alien worlds, black holes, and life’s cosmic ingredients.

See how new discoveries in astrobiology and astronomy are reshaping what we know about life and the universe. Across episodes on exoplanets, red dwarf stars, Oumuamua, and the first image of a black hole, the series connects bold observations to some of science’s biggest questions. Sign up to watch ideas this vast come into focus.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love Space Phenomena? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Space Phenomena, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Space Phenomena — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.

Space Phenomena is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream. Plans start at $4.17/month.

Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.

Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.