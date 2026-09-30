New telescopes reveal alien worlds, black holes, and life’s cosmic ingredients.
See how new discoveries in astrobiology and astronomy are reshaping what we know about life and the universe. Across episodes on exoplanets, red dwarf stars, Oumuamua, and the first image of a black hole, the series connects bold observations to some of science’s biggest questions. Sign up to watch ideas this vast come into focus.
Episode guide2 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Space Phenomena — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Space Phenomena is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream. Plans start at $4.17/month.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.