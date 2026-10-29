Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

The Secret Lives Of Big Cats

97% loved this7 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Rare night footage reveals how tigers survive in vanishing grasslands.

Discover how modern cameras uncover the hidden behavior of big cats at a time when their populations are shrinking fast. This series reveals intimate predator lives in remarkable detail, including tigers filmed at night and the challenges they face in habitats near people. Sign up to see the kind of close observation that can change how you understand these animals.

Episode guide

7 episodes

Love The Secret Lives Of Big Cats? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Secret Lives Of Big Cats, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.