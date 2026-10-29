The Secret Lives Of Big Cats

Curiosity Original
97% loved this7 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Rare night footage reveals how tigers survive in vanishing grasslands.
Discover how modern cameras uncover the hidden behavior of big cats at a time when their populations are shrinking fast. This series reveals intimate predator lives in remarkable detail, including tigers filmed at night and the challenges they face in habitats near people. Sign up to see the kind of close observation that can change how you understand these animals.
Episode guide7 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free