Age Of Big Cats

Curiosity Original
97% loved this3 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Ice Age predators, survival battles, and the rise of the cats that endured.
Recent scientific discoveries reshape the prehistory of big cats in this striking series. Explore how species such as cheetahs, snow leopards, jaguars, lions, tigers, pumas, and leopards gained the adaptations to outlast saber-toothed rivals through the Pleistocene. It is a rewarding watch for anyone drawn to evolution, behavior, and survival on a prehistoric scale.
Episode guide3 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free