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Age Of Big Cats

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Ice Age predators, survival battles, and the rise of the cats that endured.

Recent scientific discoveries reshape the prehistory of big cats in this striking series. Explore how species such as cheetahs, snow leopards, jaguars, lions, tigers, pumas, and leopards gained the adaptations to outlast saber-toothed rivals through the Pleistocene. It is a rewarding watch for anyone drawn to evolution, behavior, and survival on a prehistoric scale.

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3 episodes

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