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Amazing Dinoworld

97% loved this2 episodes4KCC

Fossils and cutting-edge science reveal dinosaurs unlike anything we imagined.

See how new fossil discoveries are reshaping our understanding of dinosaurs, from feathered survivors in the Arctic to bizarre species with unexpected behaviors. Vivid computer graphics and insights from researchers around the world bring these ancient animals into sharper focus. Sign up to experience a smarter, more astonishing picture of life millions of years ago.

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Amazing Dinoworld is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.

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