Fossils and cutting-edge science reveal dinosaurs unlike anything we imagined.
See how new fossil discoveries are reshaping our understanding of dinosaurs, from feathered survivors in the Arctic to bizarre species with unexpected behaviors. Vivid computer graphics and insights from researchers around the world bring these ancient animals into sharper focus. Sign up to experience a smarter, more astonishing picture of life millions of years ago.
Episode guide2 episodes
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Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Amazing Dinoworld — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Amazing Dinoworld is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.