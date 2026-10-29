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Titans: The Rise of Hollywood

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Power, scandal, and ambition forged the empire behind the silver screen.

Discover how a group of outsiders built America’s film business and fought to rule Hollywood. Through rival studios, bold gambles, and escalating battles for stars, power, and control, this series reveals how a dream factory became a multibillion dollar industry. Sign up to watch the rise of the moguls who shaped movies forever.

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6 episodes

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