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Oops, I Changed the World

95% loved this15 episodes4KCC
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When accidents spark genius, everyday life reveals its hidden origin stories.

Explore the surprising inventions that transformed daily life through mistakes, chance moments, and unexpected results. From Pavlov's dog experiments to Teflon, dynamite, Wi-Fi, and more, this series connects curious mishaps to world-changing ideas. Sign up to see how accidental discoveries reshaped the modern world, and why the next story is hard to stop watching.

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15 episodes

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