Four radical thinkers reveal how waste can become the blueprint for renewal.
This film explores circularity, an economic system designed to eliminate waste and protect the planet's resources. Through four visionaries rethinking modern life, it connects nature, design, and industry in ways that challenge familiar assumptions. Sign up to see ideas that could reshape how the world makes, uses, and reuses everything.
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Going Circular is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
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