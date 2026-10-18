Curiosity Original
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An ocean river born in ice, shaping life along South America.
Discover how a cold, nutrient-rich current drives life from Patagonia to the Galapagos, powering blue whale migrations, kelp forests, fog-fed landscapes, and dramatic hunts. This series connects ocean science with unforgettable animal stories, revealing why the Humboldt Current is one of the world's most productive and unusual marine systems.
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