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The Humboldt Current

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An ocean river born in ice, shaping life along South America.

Discover how a cold, nutrient-rich current drives life from Patagonia to the Galapagos, powering blue whale migrations, kelp forests, fog-fed landscapes, and dramatic hunts. This series connects ocean science with unforgettable animal stories, revealing why the Humboldt Current is one of the world's most productive and unusual marine systems.

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3 episodes

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