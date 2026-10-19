Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Animals of Thanksgiving

88% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Beyond the turkey, a hidden history of the Thanksgiving table.

Look past familiar dishes to uncover the animals, harvest traditions, and global customs woven into Thanksgiving. From deer and lobsters to cornucopias and cranberries, this film reexamines what really belongs at the feast and why those stories still matter. Sign up to see a holiday classic with sharper historical and natural context.

Love Animals of Thanksgiving? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Animals of Thanksgiving, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.