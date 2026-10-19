Animals of Thanksgiving

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Beyond the turkey, a hidden history of the Thanksgiving table.
Look past familiar dishes to uncover the animals, harvest traditions, and global customs woven into Thanksgiving. From deer and lobsters to cornucopias and cranberries, this film reexamines what really belongs at the feast and why those stories still matter. Sign up to see a holiday classic with sharper historical and natural context.
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