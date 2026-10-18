Surviving Globalism

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Inside the smartphone, a high-stakes map of power, labor, and survival.
This series traces how a single device connects U.S.-China rivalry, Taiwan's chip supremacy, Congo's cobalt mines, India's factories, and Singapore's vision of the future. You will see how globalization shapes technology, resources, cities, and democracy, revealing why the forces behind everyday products matter more than ever. Sign up to follow the connections all the way through.
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