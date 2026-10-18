Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Surviving Globalism

91% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the smartphone, a high-stakes map of power, labor, and survival.

This series traces how a single device connects U.S.-China rivalry, Taiwan's chip supremacy, Congo's cobalt mines, India's factories, and Singapore's vision of the future. You will see how globalization shapes technology, resources, cities, and democracy, revealing why the forces behind everyday products matter more than ever. Sign up to follow the connections all the way through.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love Surviving Globalism? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Surviving Globalism, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.