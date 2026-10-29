Europa Clipper: Mission to an Alien Ocean

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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A billion-mile mission targets Jupiter's icy moon and its hidden sea.
See how NASA's Europa Clipper prepares for the first in-depth exploration of an ocean world beyond Earth. This episode follows the spacecraft's long path to Jupiter, the tools built to probe Europa's ice and possible plumes, and the scientific clues that could reveal water, chemistry, and conditions linked to life. Sign up to watch a high-stakes search unfold.
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