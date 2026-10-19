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OSIRIS-REx: The Return

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A seven-year mission delivers ancient dust from Bennu back to Earth.

Follow NASA's first asteroid sample return as OSIRIS-REx comes home with rocks and dust collected from Bennu in 2020. The episode reveals how this material could illuminate the birth of our solar system 4.5 billion years ago, while showing why studying Bennu matters for understanding near-Earth asteroids. Sign up to see a high-stakes return with discoveries still unfolding.

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