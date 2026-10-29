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Search for Earth’s Lost Moon

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A strange companion in Earth’s orbit may have come from the Moon.

Investigate the mystery of Kamo 'Oalewa, a rare quasi-moon moving in Earth’s neighborhood with an orbit and composition unlike typical asteroids. As scientists trace its path, surface, and possible lunar origin, the film reveals how much remains hidden close to home, and why this object could reshape how we see our local solar system.

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