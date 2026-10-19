Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

2023: A Space Odyssey

97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

From solar storms to Jupiter, witness the missions shaping a pivotal year.

See how 2023 unfolds across space, from volatile activity on the Sun and rare comets to lunar plans, Mars sample prep, and asteroid returns. The film also looks ahead to missions targeting Jupiter’s icy moons and distant exoplanets, revealing how this year’s discoveries could sharpen the search for life and our place in the cosmos.

Love 2023: A Space Odyssey? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond 2023: A Space Odyssey, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.