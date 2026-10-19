2023: A Space Odyssey

Curiosity Original
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From solar storms to Jupiter, witness the missions shaping a pivotal year.
See how 2023 unfolds across space, from volatile activity on the Sun and rare comets to lunar plans, Mars sample prep, and asteroid returns. The film also looks ahead to missions targeting Jupiter’s icy moons and distant exoplanets, revealing how this year’s discoveries could sharpen the search for life and our place in the cosmos.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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