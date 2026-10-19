Our Violent Sun

Curiosity Original
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Inside the race to predict the Sun's most dangerous eruptions.
Explore how solar flares and coronal mass ejections can threaten power grids, communications, satellites, and aviation on Earth. Through historic storms and the latest warning missions, this film reveals how much is at stake and how scientists are working to forecast disaster before it strikes. Sign up to watch a timely look at the star that sustains us and can also disrupt modern life.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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