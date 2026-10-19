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Touching the Sun

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A daring probe races into the corona to decode our star.

See how NASA's Parker Solar Probe pushes closer to the Sun than any spacecraft before it, enduring extreme radiation to gather data from the corona. This episode unpacks the engineering, the unanswered solar mysteries, and why understanding space weather matters on Earth. Sign up to watch a mission that turns cutting-edge science into real-world stakes.

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