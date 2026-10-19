Touching the Sun

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A daring probe races into the corona to decode our star.
See how NASA's Parker Solar Probe pushes closer to the Sun than any spacecraft before it, enduring extreme radiation to gather data from the corona. This episode unpacks the engineering, the unanswered solar mysteries, and why understanding space weather matters on Earth. Sign up to watch a mission that turns cutting-edge science into real-world stakes.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free