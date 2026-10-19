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Hayabusa2: Asteroid Explosion

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A daring blast opens an asteroid’s hidden history to human hands.

See how JAXA’s Hayabusa2 pulled off an audacious plan to blast a crater into Ryugu and collect the first subsurface asteroid sample. As hazardous boulders force engineers to rethink every move, each descent becomes a high-stakes test of precision and ingenuity. Sign up to watch a real space mission turn risk into discovery.

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