Asteroids: The Source of Life?

Curiosity Original
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A daring asteroid mission probes whether life’s ingredients came from space.
Follow the Hayabusa2 team as they land on asteroid Ryugu, collect surface and subsurface samples, and confront mission-threatening obstacles 300 million kilometers from Earth. Along the way, the film connects their high-stakes work to one of science’s biggest questions, how the building blocks of life may have reached our planet.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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