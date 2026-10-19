New Horizons: The Kuiper Belt Target

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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At the solar system's frozen edge, a relic finally comes into focus.
See how New Horizons pushes beyond Pluto toward Ultima Thule, a distant Kuiper Belt object that may preserve the earliest materials of the solar system. As the spacecraft attempts its riskiest, most precise flyby yet, each image reshapes what scientists thought they knew. Sign up to witness a frontier where discovery arrives one transmission at a time.
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