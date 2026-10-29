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Capturing A Black Hole In Our Milky Way

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See the Milky Way's hidden giant emerge in a ring of light.

Discover how astronomers linked radio dishes across the globe to build the Event Horizon Telescope and capture a direct image of the supermassive black hole at our galaxy's center. As the episode reveals what that glowing ring and dark shadow mean, it turns a landmark scientific achievement into a deeper understanding of the Milky Way.

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