Immortal Alligators

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Ancient reptiles may hold clues to infection, aging, and the human heart.
Explore the science behind alligators' extraordinary resilience, from negligible senescence to blood peptides that killed E. coli and all 23 tested MRSA strains. Researchers also probe why their four chambered hearts resist arrhythmias, revealing how these ancient survivors could inspire future treatments. Sign up to see how one species is reshaping ideas about health and longevity.
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