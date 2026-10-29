Secrets of a Dog's Nose

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Inside the science that turns a dog's nose into a lifesaving detector.
Discover how dogs detect explosives, missing persons, illegal drugs, and even signs of disease, including cancer. This episode unpacks the biology behind their extraordinary sense of smell and follows the latest research into how dogs identify illness. Sign up to see how canine detection is inspiring new tools that could change medicine.
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