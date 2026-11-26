Super Senses
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See how extraordinary eyes, ears, and instincts rule life in the wild.
Explore how animals use their senses to communicate, navigate, find food, and stay safe. From huge ears and feather-like antennae to split tongues and sensory cells hidden in the skin, this series reveals why these features evolved and what they make possible. Sign up to discover a richer, more surprising view of the natural world.
Episode guide13 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free