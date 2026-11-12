Fatal Forecast
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Inside the science and split-second decisions behind the planet's deadliest weather.
Explore how tornadoes, polar vortex cold, drought, hurricanes, and lightning form, strike, and reshape lives. Through storm chasers, meteorologists, and researchers, the series reveals how forecasting is evolving to warn communities with greater precision. Sign up to watch a gripping look at extreme weather, and the science that helps people face it.
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