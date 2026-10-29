Cleopatra: The Mystery of the Mummified Hand

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A preserved hand draws science into Cleopatra's oldest unanswered mystery.
A mysterious mummified hand, once linked to Cleopatra, becomes the center of a historical and scientific investigation. Follow experts as they examine the relic, test its origins, and weigh whether it could reshape what we know about ancient Egypt's legendary queen. Sign up to watch evidence and archaeology collide in a case built on real analysis.
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