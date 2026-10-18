History's X-Files

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Missing tombs and violent deaths reopen history's most enduring cold cases.
Unpack the mysteries surrounding vanished remains and suspicious deaths tied to figures like Alexander the Great, Cleopatra, Caesar, Nefertiti, Philip II, Olympias, and Commodus. Drawing on archaeological clues and expert analysis, the series tests what the historical record can explain, and what still refuses to be solved. Sign up to follow each case where evidence, myth, and power collide.
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