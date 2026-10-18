Curiosity Stream
Sign In

History's X-Files

85% loved this6 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Missing tombs and violent deaths reopen history's most enduring cold cases.

Unpack the mysteries surrounding vanished remains and suspicious deaths tied to figures like Alexander the Great, Cleopatra, Caesar, Nefertiti, Philip II, Olympias, and Commodus. Drawing on archaeological clues and expert analysis, the series tests what the historical record can explain, and what still refuses to be solved. Sign up to follow each case where evidence, myth, and power collide.

Episode guide

6 episodes

Love History's X-Files? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond History's X-Files, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.