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Nature's Return

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Where rivers, migrations, and oceans reveal nature's fragile powers of renewal.

Explore how climate shifts, disrupted ecosystems, and human intervention are reshaping the natural world. From the Morava River and Botswana's zebra migration to coral reefs, humpback whales, and Borneo orangutans, this film reveals both the complexity of life's cycles and what happens when they break. Sign up to see a sweeping, science-guided portrait of resilience and change.

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