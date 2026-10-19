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An unflinching look at how humanity pushed big cats toward collapse.
This documentary investigates humanity's fractured relationship with big cats, from ancient reverence to modern exploitation. Through poaching, captivity, trade, and conflict, it reveals how habitat loss and cultural distance now threaten their survival. Sign up to see a global story that turns admiration into urgent understanding.
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