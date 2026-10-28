Return of the Wolves

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Helicopters, frozen lakes, and a race to restore a wild island.
Follow wildlife teams as they capture, examine, and relocate wolves to Isle Royale National Park, where only two wolves remained and the ecosystem had fallen out of balance. The episode reveals how predator, prey, climate, and genetics are tightly linked, turning a dramatic field operation into a deeper look at how a wilderness is restored.
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