Inside the mission that returned astronauts from orbit in a new era.
Relive the historic NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon mission, from the first crewed launch from the United States in nearly a decade to the first splashdown since the Apollo era. This episode follows the flight to the International Space Station and the tense return to Earth, revealing why this breakthrough matters. Sign up to see the engineering, risk, and history unfold.
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Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Flight of the Dragon (Mission Update) — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Flight of the Dragon (Mission Update) is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.