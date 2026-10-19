Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Saturn: The Moon King

Breakthrough
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Newly found moons reveal a violent past around Saturn's distant throne.

See how new telescope technology helped astronomers spot faint moons orbiting Saturn and push it ahead of Jupiter in moon count. As their clustered paths and odd motions come into focus, the episode uncovers collisions, debris, and the restless history that shaped the Saturnian system. Sign up to watch a vivid update in planetary science unfold.

Love Saturn: The Moon King? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Saturn: The Moon King, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.