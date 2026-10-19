Saturn: The Moon King

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Newly found moons reveal a violent past around Saturn's distant throne.
See how new telescope technology helped astronomers spot faint moons orbiting Saturn and push it ahead of Jupiter in moon count. As their clustered paths and odd motions come into focus, the episode uncovers collisions, debris, and the restless history that shaped the Saturnian system. Sign up to watch a vivid update in planetary science unfold.
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