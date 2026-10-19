Return to the Moon

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
A new lunar race unfolds, driven by robots, resources, and survival.
Explore why the Moon is back at the center of global ambition, from reusable rockets and robotic prospectors to the search for water and helium-3. This film examines the engineering, economics, and human risks behind turning an abandoned frontier into a permanent outpost. Sign up to see how close that future may be.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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- Offline downloads
- Ad-free