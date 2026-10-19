Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Return to the Moon

95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A new lunar race unfolds, driven by robots, resources, and survival.

Explore why the Moon is back at the center of global ambition, from reusable rockets and robotic prospectors to the search for water and helium-3. This film examines the engineering, economics, and human risks behind turning an abandoned frontier into a permanent outpost. Sign up to see how close that future may be.

Love Return to the Moon? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Return to the Moon, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.