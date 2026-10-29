Curiosity Original
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Engineering breakthroughs that pushed humanity across oceans, continents, skies, and space.
Discover how humanity's drive to move faster reshaped civilization through boats, railroads, cars, aircraft, and rockets. Across the series, pioneering engineers and bold machines reveal the breakthroughs that shrank the world and opened new frontiers. Sign up to see the innovations, risks, and turning points behind our relentless pursuit of speed.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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