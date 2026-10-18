What Went Wrong III

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Inside the split-second failures that turned routine systems into catastrophe.
Examine headline-making engineering disasters through eyewitness accounts and expert analysis, from transport tragedies to industrial breakdowns. Each episode reveals how complex systems failed, what investigators uncovered, and whether these catastrophes could have been prevented. It is a gripping way to understand the hidden risks behind modern life, and a compelling reason to keep watching.
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