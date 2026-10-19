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Cute Little Killers

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Australia's tiny hunters reveal fierce lives on the edge of survival.

Meet three unusual carnivorous marsupials, the numbat, northern quoll, and dibbler, as their hidden lives come into focus across Australia. You will discover how each hunts, adapts, and faces mounting threats, while the scientists tracking them race to understand what it takes to keep them alive. Sign up to see a wilder, stranger side of the natural world.

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