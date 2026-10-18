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Lake Life: Secrets Beneath the Surface

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Alpine storms, hidden depths, and rare lake life reveal a submerged world.

Explore Germany's and Austria's most striking lakes as this series uncovers rare species, unusual ecosystems, and the geological forces shaping them. From frigid Alpine depths to dramatic underwater habitats, each discovery reveals how much remains unseen beneath calm and tempestuous surfaces. Sign up to experience a sharper, more fascinating view of the natural world.

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2 episodes

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