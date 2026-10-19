Nature's Changes

Volcanoes, bogs, and predators reveal a planet remade by change.

Explore how eruptions, floods, droughts, and shifting climates reshape life across forests, islands, wetlands, and grasslands. From Hawaiian lava fields to Finland's wolverines and Patagonia's pumas, this visually rich film shows adaptation in action and asks which species can keep pace. Sign up to see nature's transformations from intimate survival stories to planetary forces.