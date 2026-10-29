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Antarctica: The Giant Awakens

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Scientists race across Antarctica to read the warning written in melting ice.

Join a team of female climate scientists as they investigate how warming oceans are reshaping Antarctica's ice sheet and what that could mean for sea levels worldwide. Through field experiments, ice records, and fragile polar ecosystems, the film reveals why changes at the bottom of the planet matter far beyond its frozen horizon.

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